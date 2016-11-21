Below The Line Screening Series Presents Neruda

Below the Line recently hosted a screening of Neruda, directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Luis Gnecco, Gael García Bernal and Mercedes Morán. The film is Chile’s 2016 official Oscar entry for best foreign language film.

Neruda is an engrossing metafictional fable centered around the 1948 manhunt for celebrated poet and politician Pablo Neruda, who goes underground when Chile outlaws communism and is pursued by an ambitious police inspector (Bernal) hoping to make a name for himself by capturing the famous fugitive.

According to Larraín, whose film No, also starring Bernal, was nominated for an academy award for best foreign language film in 2010, “Neruda constructed a political tome about war, rage and poetry while on the run, which for us opened the door to a wildly imaginary investigation, because, like the poet and his work, the film constructs an intersection between art and politics from a cinematic and literary point of view.”

Neruda was lensed by Sergio Armstrong whose recent credits include Princess, Young & Wild and Blokes. He has a wide-ranging career that includes feature films, both national and international, short films and TV series.

In charge of the editing was award winning editor Hervé Schneid. Schneid is also known for Europa, which earned him an international reputation, as well as Hollywood blockbusters such as Alien: Resurrection and art-house classics like Delicatessen. In 2002, he was nominated not only for a Cesar, but also a BAFTA and Eddie from the American Cinema Editors for Amelie.

“We invented a world, just as Neruda invented his. The film we made is more a “Nerudian” film than it is a film about Neruda, or perhaps it’s both. We created a novel that we would have liked Neruda to read,”said Larraín.

The film opens for your enjoyment on Friday, December 16, 2016.