Athens International Film and Video Festival April 9th -15th

April 8, 2018 | By

Since 1974, the Athens International Film and Video Festival has been known globally as a festival that supports cinema from underground and marginalized populations. For four decades, AIFVF has presented experimental, narrative, short-form, feature length, and documentary films from every corner of the world, offering filmmakers a platform for public exposure.

Besides the screenings, AIFVF will have several speakers and hold after parties filled with music from all types of genres.

To learn more, or purchase tickets, please visit:

http://athensfilmfest.org/

