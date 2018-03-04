GA Film Trade Show & Networking Event March 5, 2018

This event is the first trade show in the State of Georgia completely dedicated to the motion picture industry. Taking place at the Georgia International Convention Center, the trade show provides a great opportunity to introduce products, services, and projects to one of the fastest growing film communities in the world.

Everything from product marketing, direct sales, live demonstrations, and pitching movie and television programs will be experienced by the people attending. Networking will be easy with so many opportunities to brand, make sales, and develop important connections.