ARRI wins Academy Scientific and Engineering Award for ALEXA camera system

On February 11th in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, in the Ballroom of the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, the 89th annual Scientific and Technical Awards presentation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took place. With their Technical Oscars, the organization recognizes outstanding achievements within the motion picture industry.

This year’s prizewinners list includes the German company ARRI. The manufacturer of technology for the film industry was honored with a Scientific and Engineering Award for the forward-looking concept and innovative technology of its Super 35 format ALEXA digital camera system. This prestigious accolade is the 19th Scientific and Technical Award presented to ARRI over the course of its 100-year history.

ALEXA was introduced to the market in 2010. With a reportedly highly upgradeable system architecture, ALEXA has evolved through software updates and hardware upgrades to keep pace with the industry’s rapidly changing needs. For the last five years, every film to win the Academy Award for “Best Cinematography” has been captured with ALEXA.