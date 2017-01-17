Cinema Audio Society Announces Nominations for 2016 Outstanding Product Awards

The Cinema Audio Society announced the nominees for the CAS Outstanding Product Awards for Production and Post-Production. “There were many innovative and outstanding choices in both production and post-production work flows,” said Bob Bronow, chair of the CAS Awards Committee. “Our Blue Ribbon panel was challenged to whittle the list of products down to only five in each category”.

Nominations for Outstanding Products for 2016

Outstanding Product – Production

CEDAR DNS2 Dynamic Noise Suppression Unit

Manufacturer: Cedar Audio

CL-12 Linear Fader Controller

Manufacturer: Sound Devices, LLC.

Green and Blue Sleeves for Boom Poles

Manufacturer: Greensleeve

SB4 Sync Box Time Code Generator

Manufacturer: Deneke, Inc.

SRc Slot-in Dual Wireless Microphone Receiver

Manufacturer: Lectrosonics

Outstanding Product – Post

Halo Upmix

Manufacturer: Nugen Audio

Indoor

Manufacturer: Audio Ease

Neutron

Manufacturer: iZotope

SA-2 Dialog Processor

Manufacturer: McDSP

Sound Particles

Manufacturer: Sound Particles

Final balloting for both the Outstanding Product Awards as well as the previously announced Outstanding Sound Mixing Awards will open online Wednesday January 25th and ends Sunday, February 12th.

The Awards will be presented at a sealed envelope dinner on February 18th in the Bunker Hill Ballroom of the OMNI Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza. During the awards the highest honor of the CAS, the CAS Career Achievement Award, will be presented to production mixer John Pritchett, CAS and the CAS Filmmaker Award will be given to Jon Favreau. Returning as the host of the awards is comedian/writer/animal activist Elayne Boosler.

On the evening of the Awards the Cinema Audio Society website will be updated in real time as the winners are announced.