75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Show – January 7, 2018

Started by the nonprofit Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 1944, the Golden Globe Awards honor the best in film and television. There are 25 awards to be given in total – 14 for movies and 11 for television. At 8PM ET, celebrities will join each other at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California to be part of this amazing event. Many actors and actresses have decided to wear black to show their protest of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

Hosting this year for the first time is Seth Meyers, the host of “Late night with Seth Meyers” on NBC. The first presenters announced for this show are Halle Berry, Gal Gadot, and Chris Hemsworth. Other presenters include Carol Burnett, Shirley MacLaine, Hugh Grant, Kerry Washington, Emma Watson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Seth Rogan and Sharon Stone. “Game of Thrones” stars, Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke will be presenting as well.

Oprah Winfrey will have the honor of receiving the Cecile B. Demille Award, named after the American filmmaker. Between 1914 and 1956, Cecile B. Demille made 70 feature films, including The King of Kings and The Greatest Show on Earth. This award is given annually to an individual who has made a major impact on the entertainment world. Past recipients include Lucille Ball, Barbra Streisand, Morgan Freeman, Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep, and Sidney Poitier.

If you wish to watch the show, it will be airing live on NBC. With so many great stars in attendance, you definitely don’t want to miss out, so tune in to celebrate the best of the best in film and television with them!

Olivia Gleichauf