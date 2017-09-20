American Assassin one sheet w/ Michael Keaton.

BASED ON THE #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER

Los Angeles

Special Screening

AMERICAN ASSASSIN follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War.

Directed by: Michael Cuesta (Kill the Messenger)

Produced by: Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers), Nick Wechsler (Under the Skin, The Road)

Cast: Michael Keaton (Birdman, Spotlight), Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner, Deepwater Horizon), Taylor Kitsch (X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Lone Survivor), Sanaa Lathan (Alien vs. Predator, Blade), Shiva Negar (The Art of More, My Babysitter’s a Vampire)

In Theaters September 15, 2017