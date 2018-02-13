Mary and The Witch’s Flower back in theaters for Two Day Special Encore Screenings

Mary and The Witch’s Flower is set to be back in theatres for 2 days of encore screenings on February 24th and 26th

The debut title from Studio Ponoc, Mary and The Witch’s Flower, will get a special encore screening following its successful January 18 premiere. Grossing more than $1.1m for the special premiere with Fathom Events led to the film debuting at number 3 at that day’s box office, with the highest per-screen-average-attendance. The box office now stands at $1.9m, making the title the most successful GKIDS theatrical release in the company’s history.

This stunning, action-packed fantasy adventure is the second collaboration between Academy Award®-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi (Studio Ghibli’s When Marnie Was There and The Secret World of Arrietty) and two-time Academy Award®-nominated producer Yoshiaki Nishimura (Studio Ghibli’s The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and When Marnie Was There).

Mary is an ordinary young girl stuck in the country with her Great-Aunt Charlotte and seemingly no adventures or friends in sight. She follows a mysterious cat into the nearby forest, where she discovers an old broomstick and the strange Fly-by-Night flower, a rare plant that blossoms only once every seven years and only in that forest. Together the flower and the broomstick whisk Mary above the clouds, and far away to Endor College – a school of magic run by headmistress Madam Mumblechook and the brilliant Doctor Dee. But there are terrible things happening at the school, and when Mary tells a lie, she must risk her life to try to set things right.

Saturday, February 24, 2018; 12:55 p.m. local time (screened with English dub) and

Monday, February 26, 2018; 7:00 p.m. local time (screened in originalJapanese with subtitles).

Tickets are currently available online or by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations will be available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).