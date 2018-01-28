The 22nd Annual Art Directors Guild Awards

The 22nd Annual Art Directors Guild Award – January 27, 2018

Checking in to the Art Directors Guild 22nd annual event was a moment I won’t be likely to forget anytime soon! With the Dolby’s towering elephant statues to the right, and the bustling red carpet to the left, I truly felt like I stepped into the old world of Hollywood. Not the people on the red carpet, or the sparkling crowd of professionals waiting to enter the Ballroom, but the shows IA crew made the biggest impression. From photographers to the serving staff, the awards show crew worked together for a flawless event.

Standing amongst the best in the Art Direction world was an experience like no other. So many talented and skilled people came together to celebrate each other’s achievements in their careers, as well as catch up with old friends and make new ones. Below the Line’s publisher, Patrick Graham, always says, “always be networking.” As a bonus, while waiting for the dinner doors to open, Philip A. Hoffman (Chairman of the Board for SDSA) introduced me to SDSA’s newly appointed President, April Glover.

Stepping into the dining hall, ADG’s newest award, honoring animated feature production design served as the theme as a starry night of elegance, with the Starlite Sisters singing 1940s music with Johnny Crawford and his orchestra to set the jovial mood, hailing the glamour days of Hollywood.

Johnathan Fernandez’ hosting skills kept the evening moving along with his combination of genuine fanboy of all things Art Direction, and a seemingly complete adjelation of the nominees, winners, and presenters of the event. Additional presenters such as Nelson Coates, Casey Bernay, Ed Strang, Anika Noni Rose, Catherine O’ Hara, and Gary Oldman easily kept the show moving. Winners of the Awards gave heartfelt speeches which continued to demonstrate the feeling of team, especially Kathleen Kennedy (winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Cinematic Imagery) and Marty Kline (winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award). Tributes to Sir Ken Adam and Tyrus Wong were outstanding for their work and life history in and out of our industry. Especially Tyrus Wong’s impossible to believe life story and successes being recognized as one of the most celebrated Chinese-American artist of the 20th century!

The evening’s festivities ended on the upbeat note it began with, celebrating the Art Directors Guilds noms and wins in Production Design.