5th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

Returning to the site of their second award show, the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) celebrated their 5th annual awards at Glendale’s Alex Theater Saturday evening, April 7th 2018. As host/comedian Jonah Ray deftly pointed out, five years is the “same amount of time it takes to get a permit to shoot in Pasadena.” Mostly known for The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, Hidden America with Jonah Ray and the popular reboot of Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return, Ray snidely joked that most of his past television work was shot on sound stages or lacked the budget for a location manager. “The rest of the world would be lost without you. Literally,” said Ray.

Despite the evening’s highly jovial tone, there were moments that grounded the audience. Past LMGI winner and committee member, Lori Balton lead the attendees in a moment of silence for two members who had been killed on set. Carlos Munoz Portal was murdered while scouting locations in Mexico for Narcos, and Ed French was robbed and murdered in San Francisco while scouting for a commercial shoot. “This is a reminder of the challenges we face, and our headstrong determination,” remarked Balton. “Remember to be aware and watch out for each other.”

Trailblazer Award winner Josh Karan humbly accepted the honor, noting he came from a family devoted to union activities. His father helped improve the brutal conditions of steel workers at Bethlehem Steel in the 1970s in Pennsylvania, amongst other achievements. While Karan was proud of the work he has done over the past 40 years to improve the working conditions and benefits of location managers, he noted there is still much to achieve, citing an increase of green screen work which limits the hours union workers put on set, affecting their ability to qualify for health care. “I close with a look forward,” said Karan.

Rino Place received the Lifetime Achievement Award from writer/producer Laeta Kalogridis, who Place recently worked with on Altered Carbon. The location manager behind films including Unforgiven, I, Robot, Inception and Deadpool stated, “I never thought a lifetime of taking a few photos would put me on a stage receiving an award.”

Below is a complete list of the 2018 LMGI Awards Winners:

Outstanding Locations In A Period Television Series

Game of Thrones – Robert Boake LMGI, Matt Jones LMGI, Tate Araez Guzman LMGI

Outstanding Locations In A Contemporary Television Series

Ozark – Wes Hagan LMGI, Kevin Dowling LMGI, Patrick Rofoli

Outstanding Film Commission

Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment – Baby Driver – Christopher Hicks, Cardellia Hunter

Oustanding Locations In A Commercial

Volkswagon: Atlas – Charlie Love LMGI, Jof Hanwright LMGI, John Hutchinson LMGI

Outstanding Locations In A Period Film

Dunkirk – Ben Piltz, Arnaud Kaiser

Oustanding Locations in A Temporary Film

Baby Driver – Doug Dresser LMGI, Kyle Hinshaw LMGI