The MPSE 65th Golden Reel Awards Feb. 18, 2018

The Motion Picture Sound Editors will be holding the annual Golden Reel Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California to acknowledge the year’s best work in the various areas of sound editing such as Dialogue, ADR, Effects, Foley, and Music. The reception starts at 5:30pm, and the dinner awards show starts at 6:45pm.

Kathryn Bigelow is set to receive the Filmmaker Award, and John Fasal will receive the Career Achievement Award at the awards ceremony.