Atlanta Film Festival April 13th – 22nd

For the 42nd year, the Atlanta Film Festival offers entertainment, networking, education and professional development as one of the largest and longest-running festival in the region. As one of only two dozen Academy Award-qualifying events in the country, the ATLFF showcases over 200 films annually to over 27,000 attendees across this ten day event. Each year over 6,000 submissions are received from 120 countries across the world.

The ATLFF’s five-day Creative Conference is an educational programming track that consists of more than 40 panels, talks and demos that deeply explores the world of cinema, focusing on topics such as acting, producing, casting, screenwriting, funding and distribution.

To learn more, please visit:

http://atlantafilmfestival.com/