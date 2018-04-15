Moet Moment Film Festival Competition Announces Winners April 16, 2018

Many filmmakers have submitted their 30-60 second films in the hopes of winning a grand prize film grant of $25,000 and two passes to the Tribeca Film Festival.

These films are meant to express how the filmmaker celebrates what they care about most. It could be a small moment in their life, a special occasion, or an issue they are passionate about. The second and third place winners will get the opportunity to produce digital content for Moet & Chandon in 2018, to be distributed across Moet USA’s social channels. The People’s Choice winner, which is selected by popular vote, will win a dinner for two on Moet & Chandon.