New Haven International Film Festival May 3rd through 5th

The New Haven International Film Festival celebrates its fourth annual year, with over 150 films covering a wide range of subjects such as Human Rights, Peace, Social Justice, LGBT, STRONG WOMEN, and many of the world’s inequalities and injustices, as well as narrative features, powerful documentaries, comedies, dramatic short films, amazing student films, animation, micro shorts and advertisements. NHIFF looks to inspire, inform, and empower the audience through some of the most intriguing and thought provoking films of the year.

The festival will take place at the Gateway Community College in Connecticut, and offers free parking at the Temple Street Garage.