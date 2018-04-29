Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
|

New Haven International Film Festival May 3rd through 5th

April 29, 2018 | By

New Haven International Film FestivalThe New Haven International Film Festival celebrates its fourth annual year, with over 150 films covering a wide range of subjects such as Human Rights, Peace, Social Justice, LGBT, STRONG WOMEN, and many of the world’s inequalities and injustices, as well as narrative features, powerful documentaries, comedies, dramatic short films, amazing student films, animation, micro shorts and advertisements. NHIFF looks to inspire, inform, and empower the audience through some of the most intriguing and thought provoking films of the year.

The festival will take place at the Gateway Community College in Connecticut, and offers free parking at the Temple Street Garage.

BTL Production Listings
null

Latest Headlines

April 25, 2018
April 24, 2018
April 20, 2018
April 19, 2018
April 18, 2018
April 17, 2018
April 12, 2018
View More Headlines

Video of the Day

The PA 101 for Military Veterans workshop is a 3 day free workshop created by Navy Vet Mark August.