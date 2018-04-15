RiverRun International Film Festival April 19-29

The 20th annual RiverRun Film Festival is a regional event in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina and is one of the premier film festivals in the southeastern United States. RiverRun has grown substantially since founded in 1998, and will be presenting 165 films from over 40 different countries. RiverRun creates an inspired environment featuring a combination of talent, film-loving audiences and industry heavyweights.

This event offers screenings of yet-to-be released films and opportunities to interact with artists, as well as celebrity tributes, family programs, panel discussions, and parties.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets or finding out more, please visit:

https://riverrunfilm.com/