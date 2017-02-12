Winners for the Art Directors Guild Awards
The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) tonight announced winners of its 21st Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, in 11 categories of film, television, commercials and music videos during a black-tie ceremony at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland. Hidden Figures (Wynn Thomas), Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas), and La La Land (David Wasco), won Best Production Design for Feature Film. Television winners included Westworld (Nathan Crowley), Mr. Robot (Anastasia White), The Night Of (Patrizia von Brandenstein), Mozart in the Jungle (Tommaso Ortino), and The Great Indoors (Glenda Rovello), respectively. The awards took place before an audience of more than 900, including guild members, industry executives and press. ADG President Nelson Coates and Art Directors Council chair Marcia Hinds presided over the awards ceremony with Emmy-winning comedian Patton Oswalt serving as host.
Oscar-winning director Brad Bird (The Incredibles 2, Tomorrowland) received the prestigious Cinematic Imagery Award presented by Oscar-nominated production designer Jim Bissell (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation). Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Emmy-winning production designer René Lagler, scenic artist Albert Obregon, Emmy-nominated set designer Cate Bangs and senior illustrator Joseph Musso. Gene Allen, the Oscar-winning production designer behind My Fair Lady, A Star is Born and Les Girls, was inducted into the Art Directors Guild (ADG) Hall of Fame.
Presenters for this years awards included Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Will Forte and Kristen Schaal (The Last Man On Earth), Ben Feldman (Superstore), George Newbern (Scandal), Violett Beane (The Flash), Chris Williams (The Great Indoors) and Riley Schmidt (Scream Queens).
Hand-painted film backdrops from over 30 classic Hollywood films such as Singin in the Rain, Ben-Hur, Hello, Dolly! and North by Northwest were displayed on canvas and on a large LED monitor during the pre-show cocktail reception and awards program. The awards presentation was part of a continued collaboration between ADG and J.C. Backings in celebration of The Art of the Hollywood Backdrops book release in November 2016, published by Regan Arts.
21st Annual ADG Winners for Excellence in Production Design for a Feature Film:
Period Film
Hidden Figures
Production Designer: Wynn Thomas
Fantasy Film
Passengers
Production Designer: Guy Hendrix Dyas
Contemporary Film
La La Land
Production Designer: David Wasco
21st Annual ADG Winners for Excellence in Production Design for Television:
One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
Westworld: ”Pilot”
Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
Mr. Robot: ”Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc,” “Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes,” “Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z”
Production Designer: Anastasia White
Television Movie or Limited Series
The Night Of: ”Pilot”
Production Designer: Patrizia Von Brandenstein
Half Hour Single-Camera Series
Mozart in the Jungle: ”Now I Will Sing”
Production Designer: Tommaso Ortino
Multi-Camera Series
The Great Indoors: ”Pilot”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
Awards or Event Special
Beyoncé: Lemonade
Production Designer: Hannah Beachler
Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial
iPhone 7: Balloons
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Variety, Reality or Competition Series
Saturday Night Live: Larry David/The 1975, Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani, Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga
Production Designers: Keith Ian Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullio
