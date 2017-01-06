Filed in: Awards, Camera, Community, Crafts, Events, News
Society of Camera Operators Lifetime Achievement Awards Announces the Camera Operator of the Year Nominees

January 6, 2017 | By

The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) has announced the nominees for Camera Operator of the Year in the Film and Television categories.  

Camera Operator of the Year – Film Nominees:

Stephen Campanelli, SOC – Sully

David Emmerichs, SOC – Nocturnal Animals

Mark Goellnicht, SOC – Hacksaw Ridge

Petr HlinomazManchester by the Sea

Jacques Jouffret, SOC – Deep Water Horizon

Ari Robbins, SOC – La La Land

Camera Operator of the Year – Television Nominees:

Andrew Mitchell, SOC – The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Ben Semanoff, SOC & Bruce MacCallum, SOC – The Night of

Steven Matzinger & Greg SmithWestworld

Bob Gorelick, SOC – Stranger Things

Aaron Medick, SOC – Mr. Robot

Sean Savage, Assoc BSC & ACO – Game of Thrones

 

The Camera Operator of the Year Recipients will be announced at the February 11, 2017 Awards Show hosted at the Lowes Hollywood Hotel. Last year’s recipients were P. Scott Sakamoto, SOC – The Revenant and Steve Fracol, SOC – Scandal.

For further information about the SOC’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and to purchase your seats:SOCAwards.com

