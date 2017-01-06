Society of Camera Operators Lifetime Achievement Awards Announces the Camera Operator of the Year Nominees
The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) has announced the nominees for Camera Operator of the Year in the Film and Television categories.
Camera Operator of the Year – Film Nominees:
Stephen Campanelli, SOC – Sully
David Emmerichs, SOC – Nocturnal Animals
Mark Goellnicht, SOC – Hacksaw Ridge
Petr Hlinomaz – Manchester by the Sea
Jacques Jouffret, SOC – Deep Water Horizon
Ari Robbins, SOC – La La Land
Camera Operator of the Year – Television Nominees:
Andrew Mitchell, SOC – The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Ben Semanoff, SOC & Bruce MacCallum, SOC – The Night of
Steven Matzinger & Greg Smith – Westworld
Bob Gorelick, SOC – Stranger Things
Aaron Medick, SOC – Mr. Robot
Sean Savage, Assoc BSC & ACO – Game of Thrones
The Camera Operator of the Year Recipients will be announced at the February 11, 2017 Awards Show hosted at the Lowes Hollywood Hotel. Last year’s recipients were P. Scott Sakamoto, SOC – The Revenant and Steve Fracol, SOC – Scandal.
For further information about the SOC’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and to purchase your seats:SOCAwards.com