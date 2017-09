Saturday List of Creative Arts Emmys 2017 Winners

Variety Special

“Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017” (CBS)

Structured Reality Program

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“13th” (Netflix)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“Planet Earth II” (BBC America)

Animated Program

“Bob’s Burgers” (FOX)

Original Music and Lyrics

Common, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins (“13th” — “Letter to the Free”)

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

“Viceland at the Women’s March” (Viceland)

Informational Series or Special

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (A&E)

Narrator

Meryl Streep (“Five Came Back” — “The Price Of Victory”)

Writing for a Variety Special

Samantha Bee, Jo Miller, Ashley Nicole Black, Patt Cassels, Eric Drysdale, Mathan

Erhardt, Travon Free, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn & Melinda Taub (“Full Frontal with

Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner”)

Directing for a Variety Special

Glenn Weiss (“The Oscars”)

Lighting Design/ Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Robert Barnhart, David Grill, Pete Radice & Jason Rudolph (“Super Bowl LI Halftime

Show Starring Lady Gaga”)

Casting for a Reality Program

Sasha Alpert & Megan Sleeper (“Born This Way”)

Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Zaldy Goco & Perry Meek (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program

John Lim & Michael Roha (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Cinematography for a Reality Program

Bruce Ready (“Born This Way”)

Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

Miia Kovero, Terry Baliel, Roxane Griffin, Lawrence Davis, Jill Crosby & Joy Zapata

(“Hairspray Live!”)

Production Design for a Variety, Nonfiction, Reality or Reality-Competition Series

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood & N. Joseph DeTullio (“Saturday Night

Live”)

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Limited Series, Movie, or Special

Charles Ciup, Billy Steinberg, Chris Hill, Bert Atkinson, Randy Gomez, Nathanial

Havholm, Ron Lehman, Bettina Levesque, Dave Levisohn, Tore Livia, Mike Malone, Adam

Margolis, Rob Palmer, Brian Reason, Damien Tuffereau, Andrew Waruszewski (“Hairspray

Live!”)

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Steven Cimino, John Pinto, Paul Cangialosi, Len Wechsler, Eric Eisenstein, Dave

Driscoll, Susan Noll, Frank Grisanti, Jeff Latonero, Ann Bergstrom, Randy Bittle

(“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Jimmy Fallon”)



Motion Design (Juried Award)

Beyond Magic • ABC • Buck

Orion Tait, Executive Creative Director

Thomas Schmid, Creative Director

Daniel Oeffinger, Creative Director

William Trebutien, Lead Animator

13th • Netflix • Forward Movement LLC and Kandoo Films

Angus Wall, Co-Creative Director

Leanne Dare, Co-Creative Director

Lynn Cho, Designer

Dan Meehan, Animator

Ekin Akalin, Animator

Choreography (tie)

Mandy Moore (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Travis Wall (“So You Think You Can Dance”)

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Jon Michaels, Harrison Meyle, Dan Kenyon, Will Digby & Melissa Muik (“The Beatles:

Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years”)

Production Design for a Variety Nonfiction, Event or Award Special

Derek McLane, Joe Celli & Jason Howard (“Hairspray Live!”)

Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Daniela Zivcovic, Rachel Pagani,

Andrew Sotomeyer (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Alec Baldwin”)

Picture Editing for Variety Program

Anthony Miale (“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”)

Short Form Animated Program

“Adventure Time” (Cartoon Network)

Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried award)

Samurai Jack • XCIII • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Bryan Andrews, Storyboard Artist

Samurai Jack • XCIII • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Scott Wills, Production Designer

Samurai Jack • XCII • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Craig Kellman, Character Designer

Samurai Jack • XCV • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Lou Romano, Background Designer

Wander Over Yonder • The End Of The Galaxy • Disney XD • Disney Television

Animation

Justin Nichols, Character Animator

Short Form Variety Series

“The Daily Show – Between the Scenes” (TheDailyShow.com)

Directing for a Nonfiction Program

Ezra Edelman (“O.J.: Made in America”)

Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Cinematography Team (“Planet Earth II: Islands”)

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski (“O.J.: Made in America”)

Interactive Program

Partially Important Productions (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”)

Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program

Meghan de Boer, Rich Preuss, Teeny Stillings, Augie Vargas & Shelby Sundling Lathrop

(“The Oscars: All Access”)

Innovation in Interactive Programming (Juried award)

“Pearl”

Patrick Osborne, Director

David Eisenmann, Producer

Karen Dufilho, Executive Producer

Google Spotlight Stories

Evil Eye Pictures

Music Direction

Rickey Minor (“Taking the Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed

America”)

Documentary Filmmaking

TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay, Jonathan Chinn & Simon Chinn (“LA 92”)

Character Voice-Over Performance

Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”)

Sound Mixing For a Variety Special Series or Special (tie)

Josh Morton, Thomas Holmes, Mikael Stewart, Eric Schilling, John Harris, Ron Reaves,

Thomas Pesa, Michael Parker, Eric Johnston, Pablo Munguia, Bob LaMasney (“59th

Grammy Awards”)

Al Centrella, Susan Pelino, Jay Vicari, Dave Natale, Erik Von Ranson, Simon Welch

(“2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony”)

Sound Mixing For a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Chris Jenkins, Cameron Frankley, Nathan Evans, Sam O’Kell (“The Beatles: Eight Days

A Week – The Touring Years”)

Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Ava DuVernay & Spencer Averick (“13th”)

Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Ian Richardson, Tony Diaz, Eric Michael Schrader & Matt Mercer (“Life Below Zero”)

Unstructured Reality Program

“United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Special Class Program

“70th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Lighting Design/ Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Simon Miles, Matthew Cotter, Suzanne Sotelo & Matt McAdam (“Dancing With the Stars”)