Sunday List of 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Winners

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us” — “The Big Day”)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Late”)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Dave Chappelle”)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Melissa McCarthy (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Melissa McCarthy”)

Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kim Estes (“Dicks”)

Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jane Lynch (“Dropping the Soap”)

Casting for a Drama Series

Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris (“Stranger Things”)

Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

David Rubin (“Big Little Lies”)

Casting for a Comedy Series

Dorian Frankel & Sibby Kirchgessner (“Veep”)

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

David Miller (“Veep”)

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Colin Watkinson (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Donald A. Morgan (“The Ranch”)

Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Fred Elmes (“The Night Of”)

Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Jeff Beal (“House of Cards” — “Chapter 63”)

Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Jeff Russo (“Fargo” — “Aporia”)

Original Main Title Theme Music

Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon (“Stranger Things”)

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Jennifer Lilly (“Master of None”)

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Peter Chakos (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Stunt Coordination For a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

James Lew (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”)

Period/ Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie

Michele Clapton, Alex Fordham, Emma O’Loughlin & Kate O’Farrell (“The Crown”)

Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)

Martin Childs, Mark Raggett & Celia Bobak (“The Crown”)

