Filed in: Awards, Blog the Line, Emmy Watch, Featured, News
|

Sunday List of 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Winners

September 11, 2017 | By

Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us” — “The Big Day”)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Late”)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Dave Chappelle”)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Melissa McCarthy (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Melissa McCarthy”)

Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Kim Estes (“Dicks”)

Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Jane Lynch (“Dropping the Soap”)

Casting for a Drama Series
Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris (“Stranger Things”)

Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
David Rubin (“Big Little Lies”)

Casting for a Comedy Series
Dorian Frankel & Sibby Kirchgessner (“Veep”)

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
David Miller (“Veep”)

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Colin Watkinson (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Donald A. Morgan (“The Ranch”)

Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Fred Elmes (“The Night Of”)

Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Jeff Beal (“House of Cards” — “Chapter 63”)

Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Jeff Russo (“Fargo” — “Aporia”)

Original Main Title Theme Music
Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon (“Stranger Things”)

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Jennifer Lilly (“Master of None”)

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Peter Chakos (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Stunt Coordination For a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
James Lew (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”)

Period/ Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie
Michele Clapton, Alex Fordham, Emma O’Loughlin & Kate O’Farrell (“The Crown”)

Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Martin Childs, Mark Raggett & Celia Bobak (“The Crown”)

Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Jeff Russo (“Fargo” — “Aporia”)

BTL Production Listings

Latest Headlines

September 13, 2017
September 12, 2017
September 12, 2017
September 11, 2017
August 30, 2017
August 25, 2017
August 18, 2017
View More Headlines

Video of the Day

The PA 101 for Military Veterans workshop is a 3 day free workshop created by Navy Vet Mark August.