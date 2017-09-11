Sunday List of 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Winners
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us” — “The Big Day”)
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Late”)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Dave Chappelle”)
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Melissa McCarthy (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Melissa McCarthy”)
Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Kim Estes (“Dicks”)
Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Jane Lynch (“Dropping the Soap”)
Casting for a Drama Series
Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris (“Stranger Things”)
Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
David Rubin (“Big Little Lies”)
Casting for a Comedy Series
Dorian Frankel & Sibby Kirchgessner (“Veep”)
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
David Miller (“Veep”)
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Colin Watkinson (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Donald A. Morgan (“The Ranch”)
Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Fred Elmes (“The Night Of”)
Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Jeff Beal (“House of Cards” — “Chapter 63”)
Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Jeff Russo (“Fargo” — “Aporia”)
Original Main Title Theme Music
Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon (“Stranger Things”)
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Jennifer Lilly (“Master of None”)
Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Peter Chakos (“The Big Bang Theory”)
Stunt Coordination For a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
James Lew (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”)
Period/ Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie
Michele Clapton, Alex Fordham, Emma O’Loughlin & Kate O’Farrell (“The Crown”)
Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Martin Childs, Mark Raggett & Celia Bobak (“The Crown”)
Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Jeff Russo (“Fargo” — “Aporia”)