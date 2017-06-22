Calrec’s Brio Gives NESCom Students Hands-on Experience

Calrec Audio‘s Brio console is the newest piece of broadcast equipment available to students at Husson University’s New England School of Communications (NESCom) in Bangor, Maine. Together with NESCom’s existing Summa, Brio is giving students hands-on experience with industry-standard technology—to better prepare them for real-life broadcasting careers.

“Calrec’s widespread presence in the broadcasting industry virtually guarantees that our students will come across these desks once they graduate and begin their professional careers. That’s why the Brio is a great choice for NESCom,” said Edward Goguen, assistant professor, academic director, and audio programs coordinator at NESCom. “With the Summa and now the Brio, we’re able to give students a head start on the equipment they’ll be using in their jobs after graduation.

“We appreciate Calrec’s commitment to broadcast education and that they were willing to make a state-of-the-art tool like the Brio affordable. While it’s good for the school and the program, the students are the real winners.”

The new Brio is currently in use for NESCom studio productions, including the “NESCom Connection,” a daily news and public affairs TV program produced by the school’s video production and journalism students. In service since 2015, the Summa is currently used in broadcasts of live sporting and entertainment events.

Goguen added, “With its more compact size, Brio is perfect for our studio space. And since students using the Brio have already worked with the Summa, they’re able to apply concepts they’re already familiar with in a slightly different format. Many of our students are thrilled when they hear they’ll be able to learn on Calrecs because they know how pervasive the desks are in the ‘real world.'”

“NESCom is giving its graduates a competitive edge, and we are glad to do our part to help prepare future professionals for successful careers,” said Dave Lewty, Calrec’s U.S. regional sales manager. “Like other first-tier communications schools, NESCom understands that a well-rounded broadcasting education isn’t just about concepts. It’s also about giving students the practical experience and the competitive edge they’ll need to land a great job once they graduate.”