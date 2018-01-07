Industry Master Calendar Jan. 7, 2017

Welcome Below The Line Subscribers,

Firstly, I would Like to thank everyone for their advice, comments, and words of praise for the Industry Master Calendar news weekly email. It’s so encouraging to hear from you all, and I can only hope that we will live up to your expectations. Please continue to reach out so together we can face this new year!

Many things are happening this week. Continuing on from last week, the Palm Springs Film Festival is still going strong. From fun filled parties to dinner with a movie, they have a little something for everyone to enjoy. If you are keeping up with Awards, then there are several events you should put on your calendar. The Golden Globe Awards show will be taking place, as well as the National Board of Review’s Annual Awards Gala. Announcements of Nominees will be released for the Cinema Audio Society and the Costume Designers Guild Awards. There are also important dates for submissions and voting, all of which you can find on our Master Calendar!

If you wish to know more about the main events this week, please continue to the links below, where more details have been provided. If you decide to attend any of these events we would love to hear of your experience! Good stories, and pictures to go along with them, would certainly give our avid readers something to get excited about!

Until next week,

Olivia Gleichauf

Industry Master Calendar Coordinator

olivia@btlnews.com