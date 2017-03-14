Location Managers Guild Awards to Honor Danny Boyle, Lori Balton & Stuart Raven Barter

Honorees for the 4th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards (LMGI) have been announced by LMGI president Eric Klosterman. Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle (T2 Trainspotting, Millions, 127 Hours, Slumdog Millionaire) will receive the Eva Monley Award. Location scout Lori Balton (Seabiscuit, Inception) will take home the Trailblazer Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award will honor location professional Stuart Raven Barter (True Romance, the European Marlboro Campaign). The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative. Winners of additional awards will be revealed during the formal ceremony, hosted by radio host Rico Gagliano (NPR’s Dinner Party Download) on Saturday evening, April 8, 2017 at the Warner Bros. Steven J. Ross Theater in Burbank. Presenters will be announced shortly.

The Eva Monley Award honoree is Oscar-winning director, producer, screenwriter and theater director Danny Boyle, best known for his work on the film Slumdog Millionaire which was nominated for ten Academy Awards and won eight, including the Academy Award for Best Director. He also won the Golden Globe, Directors Guild Award and BAFTA Award for Best Director. Boyle’s film credits include Shallow Grave, Trainspotting, The Beach, 28 Days Later, Millions, 127 Hours and Steve Jobs. His television credits include Babylon, Strumpet, Inspector Morse and Screenplay, among many others. In addition to film, Boyle was the Art Director for Isles of Wonder, the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympic Games. Boyle was among the British cultural icons selected by artist Sir Peter Blake to appear in a new version of the Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover to celebrate famous British cultural figures. The 2016 Eva Monley honoree was director Wes Anderson.

The Eva Monley Award is named after the spirited globe-trotting African location scout for John Huston, David Lean, and Otto Preminger, and honors industry professionals that support of the work of location specialists. LMGI VP JJ Levine noted: “Danny Boyle is the ideal candidate for this award. Boyle utilizes locations to embrace the essence of his characters and to capture moments in time, from both an emotional and cultural perspective.”

The Trailblazer Award will be bestowed on location scout and LMGI past president Lori Balton, presented by Brad Silberling and Alexander Payne. Balton is the first location professional to be accepted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She was the first location scout to work solely on feature films and has collaborated with a cadre of directors that include Robert Redford, Alan Pakula, Mike Nichols, Ava DuVernay, Martin Scorsese, Paul Thomas Anderson, Tony Scott, Steven Spielberg, Michael Mann, Brad Silberling, Christopher Guest, Tim Burton, Warren Beatty, Nancy Meyers, Michael Bay, Alexander Payne, Sean Penn, Cameron Crowe, John Lee Hancock, Darren Aronofsky, Frank Darabont, and Christopher Nolan. Balton’s credits include: Memoirs of a Geisha, Argo, Ghosts of Mississippi, Catch Me If You Can, Heat, A River Runs Through It, City of Angels, The Insider, Ali, There Will Be Blood, The Aviator, Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean (On Stranger Tides and Deadmen Tell No Tales). Balton is a founding member of the LMGI, co-editor of Compass Magazine and a former member of the steering committee for Hollywood Teamsters 399.

Stuart Raven Barter will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by long-time collaborator and legendary commercial director, Joe Pytka. Barter’s body of work encompasses an impressive collection of cinematic and commercial classics. He forged his commercial scouting career in the 70s. Production experienced a growth spurt ushering in a new breed of directors seeking the realism of natural light in practical locations. A master photographer of light and composition, Barter’s mentors include Ridley and Tony Scott, Bob Giraldi and commercial icon Joe Pytka. In addition to his renown work with the Scott brothers, Barter is also known for his music video work on Michael Jackson‘s “Beat It,” one of the most successful videos in the world, for which Barter received an art director credit in addition to his critical role as location scout and manager. Among his many credits are Unstoppable, True Romance, Thelma & Louise, Crimson Tide, Matchstick Men,and Man on Fire, as well as the European Marlboro commercial campaign.

As previously announced, the nominees for the 4th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards are:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

Game of Thrones – Matt Jones/LMGI, Naomi Liston/LMGI

Stranger Things -Tony Holley/LMGI

The Crown – Pat Karam, Robert Bentley/LMGI

The Man in the High Castle – Nicole Noelle Chartrand, Robert Murdoch

Westworld – Mandi Dillin/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERES

Better Call Saul, Season 2 – Christian Diaz de Bedoya

Bosch – Robert Paulsen, Paul Schreiber/LMGI

Goliath – Jason Kaplon/LMGI, Mike Barry/LMGI

Scandal – Veronique Vowell/LMGI

The Affair – Sean Ilnseher

The Night Manager -Tom Howard, Daniel Sampedro Palerm

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Creative Scotland – The BFG

Nevada Film Office – Jason Bourne

New Mexico Film Office – Hell or High Water/Preacher

NY State Governor’s Office of Motion Picture Development – The Girl on the Train

Royal Film Commission of Jordan – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

“Bulbs” (Macbook Pro) – David Doumeng/LMGI, Charlie Love/LMGI

“Rally” (O Organics) – Byll Williams/LMGI, Phill Kane/LMGI

“The Carpool to Rio” (Visa) – Heather Haase/LMGI, Ron Shino, Johnny Catrolli, Rob Darwin

“This Land is Your Land” (Johnnie Walker) – JJ Levine/LMGI, Will Brewster, Patrick Burn, Dana Hanby

“World’s Biggest Asshole” (PSA Donate Life) – Galidan Nauber/LMGI, Cale Hanks

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM

Hacksaw Ridge – Edward Donovan

Hail, Caesar! – John Panzarella, Leslie Thorson/LMGI

Hidden Figures – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Dan Gorman/LMGI

Live by Night – JJ Hook/LMGI, Laura Bryant

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Mark Somner, David O’Reilly/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM

Hell or High Water – Jonathan Slator/LMGI, Erik Keeling-Torrez

Jason Bourne – Chris Moore, Peter Martorano/LMGI

La La Land – Robert Foulkes/LMGI, Steve Beimler/LMGI

Lion – Hugo Cran, Sandeep Rudra, Harsh Dave

Manchester by the Sea – Kai Quinlan, Alex Berard