The Production Music Association Announces Additional Keynote Speakers Jeff Danna & Mychael Danna for 2017 Production Music Conference

The Production Music Association (PMA) an advocate and voice of the global production music community, has announced two additional keynote speakers who will be featured during the group’s annual Production Music Conference (PMC)–composers Jeff Danna and Mychael Danna. The Danna brothers will speak on October 6 at 2PM. This year’s PMC event will take place October 4-6 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel. Click here for more information.

Currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary Year, 2017 will also mark the PMA’s Fourth Annual Production Music Conference. The event presents industry leaders from the production music industry joining forces for two days of panels, sessions, state of the art presentations, and networking.

Adam Taylor, chairman of the PMA, said, “Jeff Danna and Mychael Danna are two of the most talented and in-demand composers today whose accomplishments are equally impressive across motion pictures and television. They work with many of the top directors in the entertainment industry, and have won numerous awards. I’m sure attendees to this year’s Production Music Conference will be eager to hear them discuss their career highlights and advice they can offer about the state of the production music industry.”

“We are very excited about being able to attend and share our recent experiences in the fast changing world of music production with our friends at the PMA,” added Jeff Danna and Mychael Danna

Jeff and Mychael Danna most recently wrote the original score for the animated film Storks which was released in theatres in September 2016 and for Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk directed by Ang Lee which opened in November 2016.

Upcoming projects for Jeff and Mychael include the animated film The Breadwinner, which will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and is scheduled for release in theaters in Fall 2017. For television Jeff and Mychael are writing the music for Alias Grace for Netflix.