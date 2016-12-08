Filed in: Camera, Crafts, News
|

2016 Camera Comparison Charts

December 8, 2016 | By

Compiled by Tom Fletcher and Gary Adcock with information gathered from numerous conversations with various cinematographers, colorists, colleagues and manufacturers, these comparison charts are now available for your connivence:

2016 Camera Comparison Chart

2016 Zoom Lens Chart

2016 Anamorphic Lens Chart

Please note portions of this chart are subjective. This is not scientifically tested and collected data. They have sincerely tried to assemble accurate information to share with the industry, with the goal of helping producers make an educated decision in a rapidly changing camera landscape – that said – numbers do not tell the whole story – look at the images and consult your cinematographer.

