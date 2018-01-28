45th Annie Awards Show- February 3, 2018

The International Animated Film Society (ASIFA-Hollywood) hosts its 45th Annual Annie Awards show to recognize the best in animation! The awards are presented in 36 categories including Best Animated Feature, Best Animated Feature-Independent, Broadcast Productions, Commercials, Student Film, and Short Subject, as well as the Honorary and Individual Achievements. Submissions for the Annie’s continue to grow each year, showing animation’s diversity in both storytelling and style from the industry world-wide.

The ceremony will take place this Saturday at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles, California. Showing some of the finest qualities of the creative arts in the animation community, the nominees for this year’s show definitely show it. Great films such as Coco (Pixar Animation Studios), Despicable Me 3 (Illumination), The Boss Baby (DreamWorks Animation), and Captain Underpants (DreamWorks Animation) are among those nominated. As a very important part of the ‘Awards Season’, this awards show will celebrate all of those who tell their stories frame by frame!