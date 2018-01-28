70th Directors Guild Awards

70th Directors Guild of America Awards – February 3, 2018

Since its founding in 1936, the Directors Guild of America has fought for the creative and economic rights of its members for 81 years. Today, they represent nearly 17,000 directors and members of the directorial team working in television, film, commercials, and audiovisual media!

Taking Place at the Beverly Hilton hotel, the Directors Guild Awards show honors the outstanding directorial achievements of its members. Comedian Judd Apatow will be hosting this year’s ceremony, and Don Mischer has been appointed Awards Chair for the event. Nominees for the DGA awards include talented directors such as Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Peele, Christopher Nolan, and Greta Gerwig.

This black-tie event honors the nominated directors for their vision, skill, and pursuit of masterful storytelling, and celebrates their amazing achievements with their peers!

Olivia Gleichauf