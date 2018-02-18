The 71st EE British Academy Awards Feb. 18, 2018

The BAFTAs will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London to honor the best in national and foreign films for the 2017 year. Joanna Lumley will present the awards for the first time, and will be the first female host since Mariella Frostrup co-presented with Stephen Fry in 2001.

Receiving the most nominations this year is The Shape of Water with a total of twelve. Sir Ridley Scott will be honored with the Fellowship, which is the highest accolade BAFTA bestows to an individual in recognition of their exceptional contribution to film, television, or games. The National Film and Television School will receive the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award, which is presented annually in honor of Michael Balcon, the British film producer known for his work with Ealing Studios.