Media Credentials Now Open For 22nd Annual Art Directors Guild Awards

Celebrate “100 Years of Imagination” Jan. 27 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom.

Apply for Credentials Online at http://bit.ly/2CXDDEh



What:

22nd Annual ART DIRECTORS GUILD Excellence In Production Design Awards, honoring excellence in production design for theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials and music videos. The ADG will also premiere the "Excellence in Production Design for Animated Features" Award.

When:

Saturday, January 27, 2018

4:30 p.m. Press Check-in

5:00 p.m. Red Carpet Arrivals* | Cocktail Reception

6:30 p.m. Dinner Followed by Awards Program

*Media Credentials Required: Apply online at http://bit.ly/2CXDDEh

Who:

Awards program will honor eight-time Academy Award®-Nominee Kathleen Kennedy with the Cinematic Imagery Award. Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to Emmy®-winning and Oscar®-nominated Set Designer James Murakami, Set Designer John Moffitt, Senior Illustrator Martin Kline, and Production Designer Norm Newberry. The late Oscar®-winning Production Designer Sir Ken Adam (Dr. Strangelove, James Bond) and Bambi illustrator Tyrus Wong will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame. A special “William Cameron Menzies Award” will honor Disney’s Oscar®-nominated animation filmmakers Ron Clements and John Musker.

Where:

Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland

Nominees in 11 categories of Production Design for theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and for the first time, animation features, will be announced on January 4, 2018 .

For more info about the #ADGawards, go to www.adg.org or follow ADG on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .