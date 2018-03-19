Paladin To Release Path of Blood

OR Media, based in London and New York indie film house, Paladin are set to distribute Path of Blood, a new, found footage documentary/thriller that takes an unprecedented look into the world of jihadi terrorism.

Directed by Jonathan Hacker and based on his acclaimed book of the same name, the film was executive produced by Academy Award-winner Mark Boal of Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker as well as Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures.

Culled from jihadi home-movie footage captured by Saudi security services, this is the story of Muslim terrorists targeting Muslim civilians and brought to justice by Muslim security agents. It’s a stark reminder that all who are touched by terrorism are victimized by it. The documentary reveals how brainwashed youths, fuelled by idealism and the misguided pursuit of adventure, can descend into madness and carnage. The raw, unvarnished footage captures young thrill-seekers at a jihadi “boot camp” deep in the Saudi desert, having signed on to overthrow the Saudi government. They plot to detonate car-bombs in downtown Riyadh, become embroiled in a game of cat-and-mouse with government forces and, as their plans unravel, resort to ever more brutal tactics.

Adopting a strictly objective approach, the film doesn’t editorialize and contains no interviews or “talking heads” commentary. The video footage was shot by the terrorists themselves, allowing viewers to see them in all their complexity, while compelling audiences to draw their own conclusions. Hacker said, “I wasshocked at how powerful the imagery was. The footage took the viewer behind the scenes with Al Qaeda and had a genuine intimacy. I felt, for the first time, I was seeing these disturbed young men as real human beings.”