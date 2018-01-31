Production News Weekly January 31, 2018

Production News Weekly 01/31/2018

On-Location Production Has Another Incredible Year

On-location filming in the Greater Los Angeles region achieved its second best year on record in 2017, according to data released by FilmL.A., Inc. Last year on-location filming decreased 3.4 percent (from 39,627 Shoot Days to 38,284 Shoot Days) for a second-place annual finish compared to 2016. Meanwhile, according to new data, L.A. area sound stage occupancy remains above 92 percent.

With a shortage of quality sound stages in the LA area, CEO Alton Butler of Line204, a top studio and production rental company in Hollywood, has plans to break ground this summer in Sun Valley on the largest studio complex to be built in Los Angeles in over 25 years. The 240,000-square-foot complex is being designed by Bastien and Associates, Inc., who has designed top studios all over the world, and will offer the most state-of-the-art complex available.

For more information about the FilmL.A. report, go to: https://www.filmla.com/on-location-filming-stats-reveal-2017-as-l-a-s-second-strongest-year-on-record/