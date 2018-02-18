Tippi Hedren to Present at the 2018 MUAHS Awards

Affectionately referred to as the MUAHS, the Make-Up & Hair Stylists Guild Awards recognize the talented hair stylists and make-up artists working in film, television and live events. The guild recently announced this year’s lineup of revered industry luminaries who will be presenting the awards at the annual MUAH ceremony being held Saturday, February 24, 2018 at NOVO by Microsoft in L.A.Live.

Legendary actress Tippi Hedren , actor Joe Montegna and Carrie Ann Inaba will team up at the black-tie event to present awards. Hedren’s Golden Globe winning performance in Alfred Hitchcok’s1963 The Birds lead to a career of acclaimed performances in films including Marnie, Tea with Grandma and I Heart Huckabees. Montegna is a critically acclaimed actor with three Emmy nominations for his roles in The Last Don, The Rat Pack and The Starter Wife. Inaba is choreographer who’s work has been featured on series including So You Think You Can Dance, American Idol, America’s Got Talent and Dancing With the Stars.

As previously announced, Oscar®-nominee Gary Oldman will be honored with the prestigious Distinguished Artist Award. Oscar-winning make-up artist Greg Cannom will join Emmy-winning hair stylist Mary Guerrero to receive Lifetime Achievement Awards. Actress, TV host and author Loni Love returns for the third year to host the Gala.

Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards and for tickets, please visit: Tickets/muahs_2018 The red carpet will be live streamed beginning at 6:00 pm PST at: www.local706.org/live-red-carpet/.