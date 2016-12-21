Avid Launches Music Creation and Cloud-enabled Collaboration Innovations for Pro Tools

Avid has announced a new version of its fully cloud-enabled Pro Tools application, a digital audio workstation software used by award-winning artists and some of the largest media companies in the world. Powered by the MediaCentral Platform, Pro Tools 12.7 brings new music creation workflows, plus improvements for artists and audio professionals to connect and collaborate anywhere in the world via the cloud.

“With music creation tools being so accessible, there’s more independent talent competing to be heard, so artists and producers need a creative edge to break through,” said Tim Claman, vice president, platform and solutions, Avid. “With this latest version of Pro Tools, we’re continuing to deliver innovations that give our preeminent community of customers—from artists, songwriters, musicians and producers to sound designers, editors and mixers—the tools they need to create without bounds and cut through the noise in a crowded market.”

Pro Tools 12.7 reportedly improves searching and creative exploration of loop and sound effect libraries with Soundbase. This tag-based search interface complements the existing Workspace Browser by enabling users to browse content using the standard metadata tags embedded in nearly every sound library. With Soundbase, users have much better insight into the

types of content available and can explore content more efficiently. Users can search sound libraries by instrument, genre, tempo, key, time signature, or their own customized tags, and audition content in sync with their projects.

To complement the Soundbase capabilities and inspire music creators, Pro Tools 12.7 comes with a 2 GB high-quality sample library from Loopmasters. The sample library features a newly curated selection of content created by some of the industry’s leading producers and sound designers, and is thoroughly tagged for easy browsing in Soundbase.

Revision History enables artists and audio professionals to create and manage multiple versions of projects, as well as backups, media and descriptive project metadata, all powered by the cloud. This makes it easy for users to explore new versions of a song or soundtrack, make notes, share ideas with others, and quickly jump back to any previous state from anywhere. By organizing all version history, audio and video files, notes and other data, Pro Tools gives users the flexibility to experiment with new ideas without having to interrupt the creative process to deal with cumbersome file management.

Pro Tools 12.7 is available now with flexible deployment models and licensing options, including cloud-based subscriptions or traditional license options. For more information visit http://www.avid.com/pro-tools