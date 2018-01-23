90th Academy Award Nominations
Oscar Nominees Rachel Morrison and Jordan Peele Make History. And It Only Took 90 Years.
Academy Award Nominations for 2018
Best Picture
Dunkirk
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya Get Out
Gary Oldman Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington Roman J. Israel Esq.
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan Lady Bird
Meryl Streep The Post
Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige Mudbound
Lesley Manville Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer The Shape of Water
Allison Janney I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf Lady Bird
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards
Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
Of Body and Soul
The Square
Best Documentary
Abacus
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Ment in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049 Roger Deakins
Darkest Hour Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water Dan Laustsen
Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards
Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
“Three Billboards”
Original Song
Mighty River Mudbound
Mystery of Love Call Me by Your Name
Remember Me Coco
Stand Up for Something Marshall
This Is Me The Greatest Showman
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Documentary (Short Subject)
Edith and Eddy
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroine
Traffic Stop
Night Skills
Short Film (Animated)
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Short Film (Live Action)
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us