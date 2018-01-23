90th Academy Award Nominations

Best Picture

Dunkirk

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya Get Out

Gary Oldman Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington Roman J. Israel Esq.

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan Lady Bird

Meryl Streep The Post

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige Mudbound

Lesley Manville Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer The Shape of Water

Allison Janney I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf Lady Bird

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards

Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

Of Body and Soul

The Square

Best Documentary

Abacus

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Ment in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049 Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water Dan Laustsen

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards

Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

“Three Billboards”

Original Song

Mighty River Mudbound

Mystery of Love Call Me by Your Name

Remember Me Coco

Stand Up for Something Marshall

This Is Me The Greatest Showman

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Documentary (Short Subject)

Edith and Eddy

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroine

Traffic Stop

Night Skills

Short Film (Animated)

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Short Film (Live Action)

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us