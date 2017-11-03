Filed in: Blog the Line
|

Marshall by Mun Kang

November 3, 2017 | By

Marshall

Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall.

Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall.

Marshall is a biographical dramatic film based on true events from the 1940’s depicting the beginnings of the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall. The film stars Chadwick Boseman (42, Get on Up, Black Panther) as a young Thurgood Marshall sent to Connecticut by the NAACP to be an advocate for a black chauffeur, Joseph Spell, played by Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) accused of rape and attempted murder on a wealthy white woman, known as Eleanor Strubing, characterized by Kate Hudson. Thurgood teams up with a local Jewish lawyer, Sam Friedman, personified by Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast) who’s never handled a criminal case in his life. The State of Connecticut v. Joseph Spell has been documented as one of Marshall’s career-defining cases.

Chadwick Boseman (left)/Josh Gad (right).

Chadwick Boseman (left)/Josh Gad (right).

Kate Hudson as Eleanor Strubing on trial.

Kate Hudson as Eleanor Strubing on trial.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chadwick Boseman talking to jury.

Chadwick Boseman talking to jury.

Gad (left)/Boseman (center)/Brown (right).

Gad (left)/Boseman (center)/Brown (right).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Directed by:

Reginald Hudlin

Written by:

Jacob Koskoff

Michael Koskoff

Produced by:

Reginald Hudlin

Jonathan Sanger

Paula Wagner

Cast:

Chadwick Boseman

Josh Gad

Kate Hudson

Sterling K. Brown

Dan Stevens

James Cromwell

The film is based on true events.

Release Date: October 13, 2017

Genre: Biography/Drama

BTL Production Listings

Latest Headlines

November 1, 2017
October 31, 2017
October 19, 2017
October 16, 2017
October 12, 2017
October 6, 2017
October 2, 2017
View More Headlines

Screening Series Upcoming

LONG STRANGE TRIP w/Q&A, New York, Extra Screening Opportunity
Nov 7th, 2017

Video of the Day

The PA 101 for Military Veterans workshop is a 3 day free workshop created by Navy Vet Mark August.