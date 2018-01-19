Filed in: Awards, Blog the Line, Events, Featured, Film, News, Television
NAACP 2018 Image Awards Winners

January 19, 2018 | By
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9322226h) The cast and crew of "black-ish" accepts the award for outstanding comedy series at the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, in Pasadena, Calif. Pictured from left are Laurence Fishburne, Anthony Anderson, Jeff Mecham, Jenifer Lewis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kenya Barris, Yara Shahidi, Miles Brown, Peter Mackenzie, Marsai Martin, and Marcus Scribner APTOPIX 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards - Show, Pasadena, USA - 15 Jan 2018

The cast and crew of Black-ish accepts the award for outstanding comedy series at the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards. Pictured from left:  Laurence Fishburne, Anthony Anderson, Jeff Mecham, Jenifer Lewis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kenya Barris, Yara Shahidi, Miles Brown, Peter Mackenzie, Marsai Martin, and Marcus Scribner. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

 

Danny Glover was honored with the prestigious NAACP President’s Award, while  Taraji P. Henson won for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Empire. 

Entertainer of the Year: Ava DuVernay

Outstanding Motion Picture: Girls Trip

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Outstanding Drama Series: Power

NAACP President’s Award: Danny Glover

NAACP Chairman’s Awards: William Lucy

Outstanding Comedy Series: black-ish

Music Makes a Difference Honor: Charlie Wilson

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Omari Hardwick, Power

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Outstanding Actor Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Outstanding Actress Motion Picture: Octavia Spencer, Gifted

 

