NAACP 2018 Image Awards Winners
Danny Glover was honored with the prestigious NAACP President’s Award, while Taraji P. Henson won for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Empire.
Entertainer of the Year: Ava DuVernay
Outstanding Motion Picture: Girls Trip
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Outstanding Drama Series: Power
NAACP President’s Award: Danny Glover
NAACP Chairman’s Awards: William Lucy
Outstanding Comedy Series: black-ish
Music Makes a Difference Honor: Charlie Wilson
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Omari Hardwick, Power
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Outstanding Actor Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Outstanding Actress Motion Picture: Octavia Spencer, Gifted