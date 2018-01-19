NAACP 2018 Image Awards Winners

Danny Glover was honored with the prestigious NAACP President’s Award, while Taraji P. Henson won for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Empire.

Entertainer of the Year: Ava DuVernay

Outstanding Motion Picture: Girls Trip

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Outstanding Drama Series: Power

NAACP President’s Award: Danny Glover

NAACP Chairman’s Awards: William Lucy

Outstanding Comedy Series: black-ish

Music Makes a Difference Honor: Charlie Wilson

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Omari Hardwick, Power

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Outstanding Actor Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Outstanding Actress Motion Picture: Octavia Spencer, Gifted