National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala – January 9, 2018

Since 1909, this group of film enthusiasts, professionals, young filmmakers, academics, and students have been supporting film, domestic and foreign, as both art and entertainment. Together they view over 250 films including studio, independent, foreign-language, animated, and documentary selections. The selected winners are then presented their award at their annual awards gala held at the long-time home of this event, Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. NBC News’ Willie Geist, host of Sunday Today and cohost of Morning Joe, will be hosting this event for the fourth year in a row!

The National Board of Review’s event helps shift awards season into full gear with honors for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performance, and Directorial Debut, as well as signature honors such as the William K. Everson Award for Film History, Freedom of Expression, and the NBR Spotlight Award. Winners of these awards include Director Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Willem Dafoe, Laurie Metcalf, and Director Greta Gerwig.

As one of the more laid back events in celebrating film excellency, glitz and glam will not be a distraction, and cocktail attire is more than acceptable! By honoring our cinematic past, and celebrating our cinematic future, NBR’s Gala shows us all how film can reach past our differences, and bring us closer together.

Olivia Gleichauf