Art Directors Guild’s Final Call for Production Apprentice Program

Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) has announced a final call for submissions to their Production Apprentice (PA) Trainee Program . The program, which opened on February 28, is dedicated to developing a diverse group of new talents, for the profession of production design within moving image. Initially, the invitation went out to colleges, universities and graduates nationwide.

This opportunity is intended to provide the most motivated, and talented aspiring designers with an immersive learning experience and eventual Art Directors Guild membership. It is one of the most ambitious apprentice programs administered by a Hollywood labor union.

Production Apprentices are mentored on the job by working production designers and art directors, and are exposed to a wide range of workplace experiences: feature, episodic television, commercials, reality shows, live events and theme parks. Not limited to Hollywood alone, this is a national initiative.

After a review of the applications, interviews will be held in early June with ten finalists. The chosen candidates will then be invited to participate in the 2017- 2018 program.

2017 – 2018 PA Training Program Submissions Schedule:

April 28 – at 5:00 p.m. Applications for Submission Closes

May 2 – 10 Panel Reviews P.A. Trainee Submissions

May 12 – Trainee Applicants Notified

June 10 & 11 – 9:00 a.m. Applicants Interviews (Showcase West)

June 13 – Interviewees Notified