Cinema Audio Society Accepting Applications for CAS Student Recongition Award

The Cinema Audio Society has opened applications for the CAS Student Recognition Award. First presented at the CAS Award Dinner in 2015, this honor comes with a $2,500 cash award and is intended to encourage student interest in production or post-production sound mixing, and to recognize individual students with exceptional demonstrated passion for the field.



“As we move into our 4th year of the Student Recognition Awards we are encouraged by the quality of the student applicants,” said CAS president Mark Ulano. “As the committee reviews the applications, they are inspired by the skill and acumen demonstrated by the students and are reassured that the future of sound mixing will be in good hands.”



The selection criteria will focus on the student’s short essays in response to application questions, along with a professor’s recommendation letter. Five finalists will be invited to the 54th CAS Awards, on February 24, 2018 as guests of the CAS (travel expenses not included), where the Student Recognition Award recipient will be announced.



Eligibility for the CAS Student Recognition Award is open to any student enrolled in a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree program at an accredited college or university. Students may be pursuing any major (indeed, many current CAS members majored in music, psychology, English, engineering and other fields), but should have a demonstrated interest and some experience in production and/or post-production sound mixing for film and television.



The complete application guidelines and details for applying can be found on the CAS website at: http://cinemaaudiosociety.org