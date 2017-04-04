Cinema Audio Society Announces Board of Directors

CAS president Mark Ulano has announced the results of the 2017 board of directors elections for the Cinema Audio Society. With a breadth and depth of experience in the field of sound, the board represents a cross section of experienced production and post-production sound professionals. The CAS Officers are: re-elected incumbent president – Mark Ulano, CAS and re-elected incumbent treasurer – Peter Damski, CAS. The terms for vice-president Phillip W. Palmer, CAS and secretary David J. Bondelevitch, CAS were not up for election.

The incumbent CAS board of directors (production) that were re-elected are: Peter Devlin, CAS, Edward J. Greene, CAS, Lee Orloff, CAS, Lisa Pinero, CAS and Jeffrey Wexler, CAS. Incumbent board members (post-production) who were reelected are Bob Bronow, CAS, Karol Urban, CAS and Steve Venezia, CAS and they will be joined by newly elected board member Mathew Waters, CAS who will be taking the seat of outgoing board member Deb Adair, CAS who did not run for reelection. Continuing to serve as their terms were not up for reelection are: for production Willie Burton, CAS, and Glen Trew, CAS and for post-production Tom Fleischman, CAS, Tomlinson Holman, CAS, Sherry Klein, CAS and Mary Jo Lang, CAS.

The new board was installed at the 53rd Annual CAS Awards that were held earlier this year. And this year, CAS filmmaker presenter Seth MacFarlane and CAS filmmaker honoree Jon Favreau joined in the board photo.