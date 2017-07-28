DI4D Unveils High Fidelity Facial Performance Capture at SIGGRAPH 2017

Facial performance capture company DI4D has announced they will unveil their highest fidelity facial performance capture so far at SIGGRAPH, which takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 01 to 03 August 2017. DI4D’s proprietary “motion scanning” technology reportedly captures 4D data comprising video rate 3D surface scans tracked with a dense fixed topology mesh. The DI4D solution, which does not require any markers, make-up or structured light, aims to provide much higher fidelity facial motion capture data than alternative solutions and ensure that every nuance of an actor’s facial performance is recorded. Using a DI4D PRO system upgrading with nine 12 mega-pixel synchronised video cameras, the company has been able to capture higher fidelity 4D data than ever before.

“We always try to present something new and exciting at SIGGRAPH and this year we will certainly do that by showing the highest fidelity DI4D facial performance capture data so far. We have increased the resolution of cameras used on one of our DI4D PRO systems by a factor of four from 3 to 12 mega-pixels and we have also significantly enhanced our 4D processing and mesh tracking software. As a result we can capture much higher fidelity data and track even denser meshes than with our current DI4D PRO system. This ensures that we can record every nuance of an actor’s facial performance and satisfy the requirements of even the most demanding of movie visual effects projects,” said Dr Colin Urquhart, CEO of Di4D. “We are also demonstrating the use of DI4D data in VR for the first time on our booth (342) at SIGGRAPH this year. The level of detail of facial performance we are now able to capture really needs to be seen –or even better, experienced in VR–to be believed!”