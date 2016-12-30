J.J. Abrams To Receive ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award From American Cinema Editors (ACE)

Award-winning producer, writer and director J.J. Abrams has been selected by the Board of Directors of American Cinema Editors (ACE) to be honored with the organization’s prestigious ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award. The award will be presented at the 67th Annual ACE Eddie Awards black-tie ceremony on Friday, January 27, 2017 in the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“J.J. Abrams is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been making his mark in cinema and television for over twenty years,” stated the ACE Board of Directors. “Through his production company, Bad Robot, J.J. has engaged and delighted audiences around the world with his innovative brand of storytelling. Whether he’s reinventing a beloved franchise or creating something entirely new and groundbreaking — be it Star Trek, Star Wars, Westworld, Lost, Alias and many others — his name is synonymous with nothing less than spectacular entertainment. He is one of the most exciting voices working in our industry, and we’re thrilled to celebrate his body of work thus far.”

Abrams joins a distinguished group of past ACE Golden Eddie honorees including Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Norman Jewison, Alexander Payne, James Cameron, Nancy Meyers, Clint Eastwood, George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, Kathleen Kennedy, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Saul Zaentz, Paul Greengrass and Stanley Donen, among others.

ACE, the entertainment industry’s honorary society of film editors, is comprised of over 850 accomplished editors working in film and television. The ACE Eddie Awards recognize outstanding editing in ten categories of film, television and documentaries. Nominees for the 67th Annual ACE Eddie Awards will be announced on January 3, 2017.