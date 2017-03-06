Lucky Post Promotes Elizabeth V. Moore To Editor

Lucky Post has announced that Elizabeth V. Moore has been promoted to editor. Moore has been working with her mentors and friends at Lucky Post since 2012, when she joined the company as an assistant. Working alongside Lucky Post’s senior editors, Moore has honed her talent editing music videos, television promos, short films, and commercials for brands including Charles Schwab, Costa, Jeep, 7-Eleven, and Wolf.

“Elizabeth is a truly creative editor who has developed a stylistic voice that is appreciated by clients who trust her instinct and drive to deliver the best work possible,” commented Lucky Post CEO Tammie Kleinmann. “For us, it wasn’t a matter of if she would become an editor, but when. This is her time.”

“Everyone at Lucky Post has been supportive in my growth as an editor,” mentioned Moore. “I feel fortunate to come to work in a creative environment where people want the best for each other professionally.”

Film theory electives in college opened Moore’s eyes to a career in the arts, leading her to earn a degree in Cinema-Television from Southern Methodist University. An opportunity from a professor sent her into working with editor Sai Selvarajan on a documentary film immediately following graduation.

In hindsight, Moore noted, the powerful momentum in pairing sound with image are anchored in her childhood piano lessons which imparted an understanding of rhythm. Everything she has ever enjoyed would inevitably lead to editing: solving puzzles, visual art, and music.

Moore said she thrives on the connection visual storytelling evokes with an audience’s emotional journey: “I try to carry that first experience when I see the footage for the first time through the end of a project. It’s in that moment I am in the same seat as the audience.”