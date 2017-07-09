Quantum to Present on Cloud Storage for Media Workflows at SMPTE17 in Sydney

Quantum Corp. has announced that Christopher Jenkins, solutions consultant at Quantum, will present a paper on cloud storage for media workflows at the SMPTE Australia Section’s Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE17) in Sydney. Jenkins will focus on the most beneficial uses of public and private cloud storage in a multi-tier storage and content management strategy that meets users’ performance, capacity, access and cost requirements.

Title: Cloud: It’s Raining Bits

Paper Title: “Lost in the Clouds? Cloud Storage Fits Into Media Workflows — Just Not Everywhere”

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Time: 16:00 AEST

Location: International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour in Sydney

“The question is not whether to use the cloud for media storage, but how best to use it,” said Jenkins. “Media companies can realize big cost savings, significant efficiency gains and unprecedented flexibility if they pursue the right strategy for incorporating the cloud into their storage infrastructure and workflows. I look forward to providing some insights on how companies can make the most of the cloud—and all tiers of storage supporting their operations.”

Quantum will also be exhibiting at SMPTE17 (stand A14) July 18-21. The company will show StorNext 6, a major new release of its shared storage platform, and highlight its award-winning Xcellis workflow storage solutions, recently enhanced with lab-validated 4K reference architectures.

Focusing on the theme “Embracing Connective Media,” SMPTE17 will feature exhibits and conference sessions showcasing some of the industry’s most innovative technologies and brightest minds. Registration for the show is open now, and further information is online at smpte.com.au.