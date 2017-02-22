Teri Schwartz, dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television (UCLA TFT), one of the world’s most prominent academic institutions for entertainment and performing arts education, and professor Deborah Nadoolman Landis, founding director of UCLA TFT’s The David C. Copley Center for Costume Design, announced today the Seventh Annual Sketch to Screen Costume Design Oscar Panel, presented by Swarovski. Sketch to Screen is a celebration of costume design and includes designers nominated for the 89th Academy Awards and from 2016’s most provocative films. Sketch to Screen will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at UCLA’s Schoenberg Hall.

The panelists include three current Oscar nominees, Consolata Boyle (Florence Foster Jenkins), Madeline Fontaine (Jackie) and Mary Zophres (La La Land) as well as distinguished costume designers Erin Benach (Loving), Sharen Davis (Fences) and Arianne Phillips (Nocturnal Animals).

UCLA TFT’s The David C. Copley Center for Costume Design has a longstanding partnership with Swarovski to provide annual support to the highly successful Sketch to Screen Costume Design Oscar Panel; the Swarovski Designer in Residence master-class program; and the Swarovski Shooting Star Award for Excellence in Costume Design. Drawing on their rich heritage of collaboration with both the stars themselves and the designers of costumes and sets, today Swarovski aims to nurture the talent of the future.

This year at Sketch to Screen, the seventh annual Swarovski Shooting Star Award for Excellence in Costume Design will be presented to one UCLA TFT M.F.A. costume design student who has shown exemplary strides in his/her work, earning the annual scholarship prize.

Additionally, now in its fourth year, The Copley Center’s annual Swarovski Designer in Residence master-class program hosts a renowned costume designer to work with costume design students and present a public program. Two-time Academy Award nominee Ruth E. Carter (Amistad, Malcolm X) will be the 2017 Swarovski Designer in Residence. Three-time Emmy Award winner Michele Clapton (Game of Thrones) was the Designer in Residence in 2016; three-time Academy Award winner James Acheson (Restoration, Dangerous Liaisons, The Last Emperor) in 2015; and three-time Academy Award-winner Sandy Powell (The Young Victoria, The Aviator, Shakespeare in Love) in 2014. On the eve of the Academy Awards each year, professor Landis welcomes a stellar group of international costume designers to the UCLA campus for Sketch to Screen to discuss the art of costume design. With professor Landis moderating, the panelists engage in a thought-provoking discussion about the central role costume designers play in cinematic storytelling and the creation of unforgettable characters. Audience members receive an invaluable look into some of the most creative minds in Hollywood. In 2016, the panel was comprised of 2016 Academy Award winner Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road) as well as 2016 Oscar nominees Paco Delgado (The Danish Girl), Sandy Powell (Carol, Cinderella) and Jacqueline West (The Revenant), along with Suttirat Anne Larlarb (Steve Jobs) and Michael Wilkinson (Joy).

Sketch to Screen ticket prices range from $40 for general admission to $100 for a VIP package. Tickets can be purchased at www.tft.ucla.edu/sketchtoscreen2017.

The panel discussion will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Space is limited.