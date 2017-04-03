Studio BARK BARK Signs Carolyn Reps For Branded Partnership Representation

BARK BARK has announced that it has signed Carolyn Reps for national representation for branded partnerships. The alliance follows BARK BARK’s recent expansion with television content producers to provide diverse brand-integrated and supported content for advertisers.

“Carolyn and Amanda are the perfect connectors and communicators of our unique offering. Their combined industry experience under the Carolyn Reps banner is invaluable in uniting entertainment and brands,” explained Karen Grant, BARK BARK’s VP of client partnership, who will continue to manage distributor and media partnerships at the company. BARK BARK has provided strategy, creative, and production for such networks and brands as Warner Brothers, NBC Universal, Food Network, Viacom, Toyota, Target, Sprite, Absolut and more.

According to Hill, “Brian Tolleson and the BARK BARK team have consistently had the vision of where the business is going next. Most brands have moved beyond the one spot at a time execution. Now it’s a matter of who can come up with content consumers are going to actually watch. That’s where BARK BARK shows its mastery.”

As a veteran of the commercial production industry, Carolyn Hill currently serves on the Association of Independent Commercial Producers East Coast Board. She is on the AICP Show Committee 2017 as well as a judge. Her production expertise spans complicated animation and VFX projects as well advising on live action and international production packages.

Amanda Rosenberg has over a decade of experience working in the ad world and entertainment industry. During her time as a freelance producer/ production coordinator, her wide variety of projects ranged from commercials to reality shows. Together, as Carolyn Reps, they harness vast and varied experience to represent a diverse range of companies producing award-winning advertising and entertainment.