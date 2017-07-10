Vimond Will Showcase Monetization, Rights Management and Storytelling Tools at IBC 2017

Vimond has announced a number of applications they will be showcasing at IBC 2017, September 15-19 in Amsterdam. “Vimond is excited to be in Amsterdam for IBC 2017. Broadcast is going through some fundamental changes, and IBC is an excellent arena to encounter new technologies and meet industry experts. For those who work smart and efficiently the possibilities are endless. We have played a crucial part in driving change for years ―TV is in our DNA ― and that is now being recognized globally. At IBC we will exhibit why we are a preferred industry partner and our team will demonstrate how our new offerings and refinements on existing tools are changing the industry for the better,” said Andreas Helland, CCO Vimond Media Solutions.

Vimond Monetization, their subscription manager, will be showcased at IBC with a new interface. This tool makes is meant to make it easy to link content, pricing and payment. This application can also organize subscription plans, map them to associated content, and manage end-user payment. Product managers can set the pricing, duration and availability of plans, manage subscriptions, renewals and vouchers. Then they can rely on our flexible payment integrations for authentication and payment.

Vimond will be demonstrating the new release including the ability to create custom groups, simplified rights management across regions, and an improved content synchronization workflow that enables updating of publishing information in the catalog from the Rights Manager module.

Vimond Rights Manager is aimed at managing your content rights efficient and uncomplicated. Contract managers, publishers and content managers now have a way to track complete content lifecycles. With Vimond Rights Manager, one can define their contracts and regions; trigger the creation of associated assets in Content Manager and ingest videos; and share contract data via export or the API.

Vimond IO is a cloud-based storytelling application, specifically made to meet the new demands of video production. Use IO to quickly produce frame-accurate video stories, at any time, from any location. Vimond IO is a fully-featured, browser-based video editor that can save time and streamline workflow.

The recent enhancements that Vimond will be showcasing at IBC, include support for extra-long video clips, the ability to use template-based overlay graphics, support for EIA-608 and CEA-708 closed captions, and support for SCTE-35 markers.

Vimond’s modular online video platform can be customized to fit the requirements and workflows of each customer. They claim to offer a core platform, plus a range of optional modules, which enables a multitude of possible configurations and easy integration points.

The products that form the foundation of the Vimond platform are Vimond Control Center, Content Manager, Orchestrator and the Content Delivery APIs. This configuration includes an interface to administer the platform and manage video assets and metadata, a workflow engine to process the video, and client-facing APIs, which allow end-user applications to search and fetch metadata.

Their other modules (Rights Manager, Content Curator, Live Channel Planner, Monetization, Insights, and Player Features) can be added to the package as part of a personalized solution to fit the specific needs of broadcasters, telcos and content owners.