2018 CDGA Winners

February 20, 2018 | By

 

CDGA 2018

Career Achievement Award
Joanna Johnston

Excellence in Period Film
The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
Wonder Woman – Lindy Hemming

Spotlight Award
Kerry Washington

Excellence in Contemporary Film
I, Tonya – Jennifer Johnson

Excellence in Short Form Design
P!NK: “Beautiful Trauma” Music Video – Kim Bowen

Distinguished Collaborator Award
Guillermo del Toro

Excellence in Period Television
The Crown – Jane Petrie

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Game of Thrones Michele Clapton

Hall of Fame
John Mollo

Distinguished Service Award
Maggie Schpak

Excellence in Contemporary Television
The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree

