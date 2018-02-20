2018 CDGA Winners
Career Achievement Award
Joanna Johnston
Excellence in Period Film
The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
Wonder Woman – Lindy Hemming
Spotlight Award
Kerry Washington
Excellence in Contemporary Film
I, Tonya – Jennifer Johnson
Excellence in Short Form Design
P!NK: “Beautiful Trauma” Music Video – Kim Bowen
Distinguished Collaborator Award
Guillermo del Toro
Excellence in Period Television
The Crown – Jane Petrie
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton
Hall of Fame
John Mollo
Distinguished Service Award
Maggie Schpak
Excellence in Contemporary Television
The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree