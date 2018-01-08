2018 Golden Globe Winners

Best actress in a limited series or television movie

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Best supporting actor in a motion picture (drama)

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Best actress in a TV series (musical/comedy)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best actress in a TV series (drama)

WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Best actor in a TV series (drama)

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best TV series (drama)

WINNER: The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV film

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

WINNER: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best original song

Home, Ferdinand

Mighty River, Mudboumd

Remember Me, Coco

The Star, The Star

WINNER: This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

Best actor (comedy/musical)

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

WINNER: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV film

WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best animated film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

WINNER: Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best supporting actress in a motion picture (drama)

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best screenplay

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Post

Molly’s Game

Best foreign film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

WINNER: In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best actor in a miniseries or TV movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Jude Law, The Young Pope

WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best TV series (comedy)

Black-ish

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best actor in a TV series (musical/comedy)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

WINNER: Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best film director

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best miniseries or TV movie

WINNER: Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

Fargo

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

Best actress in a film (comedy/musical)

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

WINNER: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best film (comedy/musical)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

WINNER: Lady Bird

Best actor (drama)

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Tom Hanks, The Post

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best actress (drama)

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best film (drama)

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Call Me by Your Name

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri