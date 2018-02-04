2018 Society of Camera Operators Awards Winners

President’s Award

Meryl Streep

Governors Lifetime Achievement Award

John Bailey, ASC

Distinguished Service Lifetime Achievement Award

Denny Clairmont

Camera Operator Lifetime Achievement Award

P. Scott Sakamoto, SOC

Camera Technician Lifetime Achievement Award

John Connor

Mobile Camera Platform Operator Lifetime Achievement Award

Dan Pershing

Still Photographer Lifetime Achievement Award

JoJo Whilden

Technical Achievement Award

Stuart Cram, DJI Creative Studio

The SOC Board of Governors Foundation Award for Cinematic Art & Science

ARRI, Inc

Camera Operator of the Year – Feature Films

Roberto De Angelis, SOC for Baby Driver

Other Nominees:

Colin Anderson, SOC for Phantom Thread

Mitch Dubin, SOC for The Post

Gilles Corbeil, SOC for The Shape of Water

Stephen Campanelli, SOC for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Camera Operator of the Year – Television

Bob Gorelick, SOC for Stranger Things

Other Nominees:

Daryl Hartwell, SOC for Fargo

Gary Jay, SOC for House of Cards

Brian Osmond, SOC for Mindhunter

Ben Semanoff, SOC for Ozark