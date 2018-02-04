2018 Society of Camera Operators Awards Winners
President’s Award
Meryl Streep
Governors Lifetime Achievement Award
John Bailey, ASC
Distinguished Service Lifetime Achievement Award
Denny Clairmont
Camera Operator Lifetime Achievement Award
P. Scott Sakamoto, SOC
Camera Technician Lifetime Achievement Award
John Connor
Mobile Camera Platform Operator Lifetime Achievement Award
Dan Pershing
Still Photographer Lifetime Achievement Award
JoJo Whilden
Technical Achievement Award
Stuart Cram, DJI Creative Studio
The SOC Board of Governors Foundation Award for Cinematic Art & Science
ARRI, Inc
Camera Operator of the Year – Feature Films
Roberto De Angelis, SOC for Baby Driver
Other Nominees:
Colin Anderson, SOC for Phantom Thread
Mitch Dubin, SOC for The Post
Gilles Corbeil, SOC for The Shape of Water
Stephen Campanelli, SOC for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Camera Operator of the Year – Television
Bob Gorelick, SOC for Stranger Things
Other Nominees:
Daryl Hartwell, SOC for Fargo
Gary Jay, SOC for House of Cards
Brian Osmond, SOC for Mindhunter
Ben Semanoff, SOC for Ozark