The Academy To Celebrate Oscar Night In New York And London

The Academy will host live Oscar® viewing parties in New York and London for its members and invited film industry guests on Oscar Sunday, March 4.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars ceremony will be televised live by the ABC Television Network at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Oscar Night London will return to Soho’s Ham Yard Hotel to view the 90th Oscars at a two-tier screening venue. Guests will enjoy a midnight feast, complete with espresso martinis, and will watch the Oscars telecast streamed live on the big screen, from red carpet arrivals through the announcement of the Best Picture award.

The iconic Rainbow Room in New York will be the setting for the only East Coast event hosted by the Academy on Oscar Night. From the 65th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, surrounded by stunning panoramic views, guests will be able to watch the live Oscars telecast while enjoying an inspired menu.

